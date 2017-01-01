Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Deev Design
Interieurarchitecten in Utrecht
    • Apartment 312, Deev Design Deev Design Moderne badkamers Bamboe Groen
    Apartment 312, Deev Design Deev Design Moderne gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen Koper / Brons / Messing Zwart
    Apartment 312, Deev Design Deev Design Moderne gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    Apartment 312
    Villa 11, Deev Design Deev Design Moderne gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen Zilver / Goud Wit
    Villa 11, Deev Design Deev Design Moderne woonkamers Zilver / Goud Amber / Goud
    Villa 11, Deev Design Deev Design Moderne woonkamers Zilver / Goud Amber / Goud
    Villa 11
    Ocean Table, Deev Design Deev Design Moderne eetkamers Koper / Brons / Messing Beige
    Ocean Table, Deev Design Deev Design Moderne keukens Koper / Brons / Messing Zwart
    Ocean Table, Deev Design Deev Design Moderne gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen Koper / Brons / Messing Groen
    Ocean Table
    Home Office , Deev Design Deev Design Minimalistische studeerkamer Marmer Zwart
    Home Office , Deev Design Deev Design Minimalistische studeerkamer Koper / Brons / Messing Beige
    Home Office , Deev Design Deev Design Minimalistische studeerkamer Hout Hout
    Home Office
    Old World Restaurant, Deev Design Deev Design Moderne autodealers IJzer / Staal Blauw
    Old World Restaurant, Deev Design Deev Design Moderne autodealers IJzer / Staal Blauw
    Old World Restaurant, Deev Design Deev Design Moderne autodealers Stenen Beige
    Old World Restaurant
    Apartment III, Deev Design Deev Design Moderne keukens Koper / Brons / Messing Wit
    Apartment III, Deev Design Deev Design Moderne keukens Marmer Wit
    Apartment III, Deev Design Deev Design Moderne keukens Marmer Wit
    Apartment III
    WHAT WE DO?

    Deev Design is a multidisciplinary design studio which focuses on interior design. Our work ranges from commercial to residential projects. Deev Design is also involved with art installation and exhibition design. The studio has been established by Shayan Shokri at 2017 and continues to create inspirational spaces. 

    OUR PHILOSOPHY

    We focus on creating interiors which perfectly reflect the core idea and unique character of each space we work with. We turn this into an abstract form and transfer that form to reality. It's not just the recreation of a space but a clear representation of the story behind it.

    Diensten
    • 3d rendering
    • 2d rendering
    • space planning
    • FF&E
    • Construction Drawings
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Design
    Servicegebieden
    • Rotterdam
    • Amsterdam
    • Den Haag
    • Utrecht
    Adres
    Oudegracht 47
    3511AC Utrecht
    Nederland
    +31-625571520 www.deevdesign.com
