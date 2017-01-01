WHAT WE DO?

Deev Design is a multidisciplinary design studio which focuses on interior design. Our work ranges from commercial to residential projects. Deev Design is also involved with art installation and exhibition design. The studio has been established by Shayan Shokri at 2017 and continues to create inspirational spaces.

OUR PHILOSOPHY

We focus on creating interiors which perfectly reflect the core idea and unique character of each space we work with. We turn this into an abstract form and transfer that form to reality. It's not just the recreation of a space but a clear representation of the story behind it.