One To Sit creates products Of Pure Dutch Design and made by hand by Craftsman in our own production companies.
The design of One To Sit are simplistic, functional and most of all timeless. That suit perfectly. All the current garden en home design trends.
WHAT WE DO
In addition to the standard white colour, the One To Sit products are available In any RAL colour, or in a metal-based colour, like bronze, copper or ‘Rusted’. In addition to furniture, One To Sit can also provide you with planters – In the same well-known One To Sit style and material.
INNOVATION
One To Sit continues to strive for innovation and sustainability In all of our products, keeping the quality level that One To Sit is famous for. One To Sit can suit everyone’s individual wishes, from consumer to Business Project.
- Diensten
- wij produceren in eigen fabrieken tijdloze designmeubelen voor zowel binnen en buiten gebruik. Tafels met een lengte van 5000mm is vaak geen probleem. de Aluminium tafels kunnen in bijna elke RAL-kleur worden gepoedercoat.
- Servicegebieden
- Europa & VS
- Adres
-
Liessentstraat 4
5405 AG Uden
Nederland
+31-413351272 www.onetosit.com
l One To Sit products can be combined with each other. For instance in private places such as your kitchen, living room, terrace or maybe in public places and offices.
The products from One To Sit fit perfectly good and provide a stylish look. Materials: Aluminum, Hardwood, Fibreglass and Stainless Steel