One To Sit creates products Of Pure Dutch Design and made by hand by Craftsman in our own production companies.

The design of One To Sit are simplistic, functional and most of all timeless. That suit perfectly. All the current garden en home design trends.

WHAT WE DO

In addition to the standard white colour, the One To Sit products are available In any RAL colour, or in a metal-based colour, like bronze, copper or ‘Rusted’. In addition to furniture, One To Sit can also provide you with planters – In the same well-known One To Sit style and material.

INNOVATION

One To Sit continues to strive for innovation and sustainability In all of our products, keeping the quality level that One To Sit is famous for. One To Sit can suit everyone’s individual wishes, from consumer to Business Project.