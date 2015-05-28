Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Werner Neumann
Meubels & accessoires in Eindhoven
Beoordelingen (2)
    My talent is having a wealthy sense of form language. I’m pretty good
    inexpressing ideas in forms. I feel a growing need to express this talent in my own design, after supporting other designers and companies during years with my practical know-how. Since a couple of years this is my major challenge in which I want to succeed.

    - Persoonlijk ontwerp
    • exclusieve meubels
    • design meubels
    • Design Furniture
    • exclusive furniture
    • Eindhoven
    • art
    • Kunst
    • kunstobject
    • ambacht
    • craftsmanship
    Daalakkersweg 2, hal8-1
    5641JA Eindhoven
    Nederland
    +31-652460337 www.wernerneumann.nl

    Cas van Riel
    ongeveer 1 jaar geleden
    Henk Nouwens
    meer dan 5 jaar geleden
