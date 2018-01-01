Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

THE GREEN HOUSE Home staging
Home staging in Amsterdam
    We are a creative design agency specialized in design, photography and interior styling. We worked several years for fashion and lifestyle brands and helped them with their esthetics. However we love styling and interiors. Therefore we started to unite with housing brokers, property developers and private customers to style their houses and properties. 

    We are excited to transform your property into ‘the house you would like to live in'.

    Diensten
    • homestaging
    • home staging
    • interieuradvies
    • verkoopstijling
    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Adres
    Bilderdijkkade 27 AH
    1053 VH Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-610432113 www.thegreenhouseamsterdam.com
    Colofon

    hello@thegreenhouseamsterdam.com

    Brechtje Baars +31 (0)6 10432113 Leonoor Verplanken +31 (0)6 48784662   Bilderdijkkade 27 AH 1053 VH Amsterdam

    Beoordelingen

    M De Beers
    Great styling of our house, there was great interest in the house afterwards and it was sold within a couple of hours. Apart from that it was great fun working with them!
    meer dan 3 jaar geleden
    Projectdatum: augustus 2018
    seboerema
    THE GREEN HOUSE Home staging hebben de juiste stijl te pakken! 3 stylisten die weten waar ze het over hebben. Heel erg blij met hun dienstverlening.
    meer dan 3 jaar geleden
    Projectdatum: december 2018
