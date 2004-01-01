Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

jvantspijker &amp; partners
Architecten in Rotterdam
Beoordelingen (1)
    jvantspijker & partners is een jong en snelgroeiend Rotterdams bureau voor stedenbouw en architectuur werkend in nationale en internationale projecten. 

    Het is onze missie om warme, vriendelijke, stedelijke plekken voor mensen te creëren.
    Connectiviteit in onze ontwerpen en in onze communicatie bepalen ons.
    Onze belofte is waardecreatie.

    Diensten
    • architectuur
    • interieur
    • advies
    • landschapsarchitecten
    • interieurarchitecten
    Servicegebieden
    Zuid-Holland en Rotterdam
    Adres
    Mathenesserdijk 418F
    3026GV Rotterdam
    Nederland
    +31-102540558 jvantspijker.com
    Colofon

    2018 - Hafnarfjörður international competition: 1st prize
    2016 - Gufunes Masterplan, international competition: 1st prize
    2016 - Erasmus University Rotterdam: campus redevelopment, invited competition: 1st prize
    2014 - Erasmus Campus Woudestein: Best Public Space Award
    2013 - Nordic Built Competition for sustanable office redevelopment: Honourable mention
    2012 - Coolhaven Masterplan, invited competition. Rotterdam, NL: 1st prize
    2012 - Vogabyggo Masterplan, international competition: 1st prize
    2007 - Kaohsiung Waterfront International competition: 1st prize
    2007 - Art park - Rotterdam, NL: 1st prize
    2004 - Housing project Compagnie quarter Delfshaven - Rotterdam, NL: 1st prize
    2004 - Charlotte Köhler Award, Prince Bernhard Foundation: Best young Dutch architecture practice

    Beoordelingen

    NAi Boekverkopers /Booksellers
    bijna 3 jaar geleden
