jvantspijker & partners is een jong en snelgroeiend Rotterdams bureau voor stedenbouw en architectuur werkend in nationale en internationale projecten.
Het is onze missie om warme, vriendelijke, stedelijke plekken voor mensen te creëren.
Connectiviteit in onze ontwerpen en in onze communicatie bepalen ons.
Onze belofte is waardecreatie.
- Diensten
- architectuur
- interieur
- advies
- landschapsarchitecten
- interieurarchitecten
- Servicegebieden
- Zuid-Holland en Rotterdam
- Adres
-
Mathenesserdijk 418F
3026GV Rotterdam
Nederland
+31-102540558 jvantspijker.com
2018 - Hafnarfjörður international competition: 1st prize
2016 - Gufunes Masterplan, international competition: 1st prize
2016 - Erasmus University Rotterdam: campus redevelopment, invited competition: 1st prize
2014 - Erasmus Campus Woudestein: Best Public Space Award
2013 - Nordic Built Competition for sustanable office redevelopment: Honourable mention
2012 - Coolhaven Masterplan, invited competition. Rotterdam, NL: 1st prize
2012 - Vogabyggo Masterplan, international competition: 1st prize
2007 - Kaohsiung Waterfront International competition: 1st prize
2007 - Art park - Rotterdam, NL: 1st prize
2004 - Housing project Compagnie quarter Delfshaven - Rotterdam, NL: 1st prize
2004 - Charlotte Köhler Award, Prince Bernhard Foundation: Best young Dutch architecture practice