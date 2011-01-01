Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Studio Lorier
Designer producten in Rotterdam
    Started in 2011 by Industrial designer Sander Lorier. Now functioning as an independent studio and workplace located in Rotterdam. With a large expertise on ceramic, and woodworking crafts, lots of innovative products are made. By mastering the ins- and outs of both the design and production process, the development will go as efficient as possible.

    Studio Lorier offers a wide collection of high standard, modern and innovative products. Mostly designed for domestic uses, and a high level of functionality. As Studio Lorier is small company, it is very flexible and could adapt quickly to customers wishes.

    Diensten
    • ceramics
    • woodworking
    • Design
    • mold making
    • Concept Development
    Servicegebieden
    Rotterdam en keramiek
    Adres
    Zoutziedersstraat 20
    3026EL Rotterdam
    Nederland
    +31-610763377 www.studiolorier.com

    Beoordelingen

    Olivia Champ
    meer dan 1 jaar geleden
    William Tremml
    meer dan 1 jaar geleden
    Klaas Llaas
    Slechte kwaliteit. Goedkope en armoedige fabricage, onzorgvuldig werken met visuele misten. Niet zoals verwacht - ziet er niet uit zoals op de foto !! Geen mogelijkheid tot ruilen / retourneren. Geen reacties van studio lorier. Niet aangeraden!
    meer dan 1 jaar geleden
