Started in 2011 by Industrial designer Sander Lorier. Now functioning as an independent studio and workplace located in Rotterdam. With a large expertise on ceramic, and woodworking crafts, lots of innovative products are made. By mastering the ins- and outs of both the design and production process, the development will go as efficient as possible.

Studio Lorier offers a wide collection of high standard, modern and innovative products. Mostly designed for domestic uses, and a high level of functionality. As Studio Lorier is small company, it is very flexible and could adapt quickly to customers wishes.