mpaz Architect
Interieurarchitecten in Amstelveen
    Woonkamer renovatie in Amsterdam

    Being an architect is a fascinating, tough, inspirational, creative, innovative and future-shaping career! And we love every step of the way! We design new buildings, extensions or alterations to existing buildings. We have 15 years of experience, working with private clients, or on large-scale redevelopment schemes, we also design the surrounding landscape and spaces. We are working closely with our clients and users, to make sure that projected designs and requirements are functional, safe and economical. We control a project from start to finish and work with a number of construction professionals, including surveyors and engineers, producing drawings and specifications for the construction team works. We speak Dutch and English, but we feel more comfortable to discuss business in English!

    Diensten
    • Interior design
    • styling
    • architectural design
    • construction drawings
    • - interieuradvies interieurontwerp lichtplannen interieur realisatie Italiaanse design meubelen projectinrichting Turn Key inrichting luxury styling verkoop visualisatie 2d 3d impressies -
    • interieuradvies
    • interieurontwerp
    • Italiaanse design meubelen
    • interieur realisatie
    • Turn Key inrichting
    • luxury styling
    • verkoop visualisatie
    • 2d 3d impressies
    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam en Amstelveen
    Adres
    Carel Fabritiuslaan
    1181 TD Amstelveen
    Nederland
    +31-655904769 www.mpaz.nl
