Being an architect is a fascinating, tough, inspirational, creative, innovative and future-shaping career! And we love every step of the way! We design new buildings, extensions or alterations to existing buildings. We have 15 years of experience, working with private clients, or on large-scale redevelopment schemes, we also design the surrounding landscape and spaces. We are working closely with our clients and users, to make sure that projected designs and requirements are functional, safe and economical. We control a project from start to finish and work with a number of construction professionals, including surveyors and engineers, producing drawings and specifications for the construction team works. We speak Dutch and English, but we feel more comfortable to discuss business in English!