INEKE OTTE DESIGN
Designer producten in Goes
    Ineke Otte is a successful designer/artist designing tables, lamps, interior products, jewellery, shawls, sculptures, glassobjects etc., for 30 years. But she also designs totalconcepts for hotelrooms, officebuildings ad she realizes outside sculptures and makes work in order. Her jewelry are available in museumshops and galleries all over the world. Products of unique funny colourful design with humour. They are made of wood, perspex, paint, stones, animals, pearls, nylon and different plastic colorful materials. These materials together give very exceptional combinations. Her art and designs are dynamic, exciting and colorful, at which the experience of colors, forms and symbols are central. Famous fashion-icon Iris Apfel (USA) is a collector of her jewellery. Ineke has met Iris in New York, where she has chosen her collections of jewelry. She presented the jewelry to Queen Maxima and the King of the Netherlands. She also has  spoken with famous fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier and Ineke has put her brooch rat on his jacket.

    Are you curious about her work? Take a look at her website; you will be truly amazed!

    www.inekeotte.com + www.inekeottejewelry.com

    Servicegebieden
    • Design
    • Jewelry
    • Glas
    • sculpture
    • shawl
    • shirts
    • Lamps
    • Tables
    Awards
    •       = 4 awards in Paris for the extraordinary beautiful collections of jewelry. 
    •       = 2 x the jewelry selected for the worldwide campaign of Eclat de Mode in Paris.
    •       = TNO Dutch Design Award in the Netherlands, for 3D printing lamp something to drink
    •       = Design Award in the Netherlands, for 3D printing vase rabbit meeting
    Adres
    4461WJ Goes
    Nederland
    +31-113221952 www.inekeotte.com
