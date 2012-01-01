Ineke Otte is a successful designer/artist designing tables, lamps, interior products, jewellery, shawls, sculptures, glassobjects etc., for 30 years. But she also designs totalconcepts for hotelrooms, officebuildings ad she realizes outside sculptures and makes work in order. Her jewelry are available in museumshops and galleries all over the world. Products of unique funny colourful design with humour. They are made of wood, perspex, paint, stones, animals, pearls, nylon and different plastic colorful materials. These materials together give very exceptional combinations. Her art and designs are dynamic, exciting and colorful, at which the experience of colors, forms and symbols are central. Famous fashion-icon Iris Apfel (USA) is a collector of her jewellery. Ineke has met Iris in New York, where she has chosen her collections of jewelry. She presented the jewelry to Queen Maxima and the King of the Netherlands. She also has spoken with famous fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier and Ineke has put her brooch rat on his jacket.

Are you curious about her work? Take a look at her website; you will be truly amazed!

www.inekeotte.com + www.inekeottejewelry.com