Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban
Gevelbekleding & exterieur aannemers in Leersum
Overzicht 2Projecten (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Geuloever, Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Moderne huizen
    Geuloever, Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Moderne huizen
    Geuloever, Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Moderne huizen
    +3
    Geuloever
    Blackbird, woning te Vortum Mullem, NL, Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Aziatische huizen
    Blackbird, woning te Vortum Mullem, NL, Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Moderne huizen
    Blackbird, woning te Vortum Mullem, NL, Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Moderne huizen
    +8
    Blackbird, woning te Vortum Mullem, NL

    Shou Sugi Ban, gebrande lariks, is een uniek product dat op traditioneel Japanse wijze geproduceerd wordt. Het is toepasbaar voor gevelbekleding, schuttingen en interieur. Met specifieke detaillering is het gebrande hout zo goed als onderhoudsvrij.

    Diensten
    branden en Montage
    Servicegebieden
    Leersum
    Adres
    Middelweg 85
    3956TL Leersum
    Nederland
    +31-343768959 zwarthout.com
    Colofon

    Our team of Zwarthout l Shou Sugi Ban is made up of various specialists, including builder-architects, product developers, charring masters, carpenters, furniture makers, technicians, designers and artists. We all have a predilection for honest, natural materials: for wood that has character and, of course, for fire!


    Every day, we enjoy designing and realising exceptional things together with others who love aesthetics, sustainability and perfect quality. All of our wood is charred in our own workshop. You can leave the perfect, invisible mounting of our exclusive Shou Sugi Ban charred wood to our Zwarthout Installation Service.

      Add SEO element