Our team of Zwarthout l Shou Sugi Ban is made up of various specialists, including builder-architects, product developers, charring masters, carpenters, furniture makers, technicians, designers and artists. We all have a predilection for honest, natural materials: for wood that has character and, of course, for fire!





Every day, we enjoy designing and realising exceptional things together with others who love aesthetics, sustainability and perfect quality. All of our wood is charred in our own workshop. You can leave the perfect, invisible mounting of our exclusive Shou Sugi Ban charred wood to our Zwarthout Installation Service.