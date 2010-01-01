Roos Soetekouw is a textile designer based in Amsterdam. Her work is characterized by an outspoken, visual story and careful detailing and produced in high-quality, durable materials. “These days textiles are often taken for granted, and simply seen as something you need to be able to produce your design. Because production processes need to be as cheap as possible, there are many negative consequences for production and the environment. I turn this process around: I start with the vessels and threads that make the textile what it actually is."