Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
eva craenhals
Designer producten in Duffel
Overzicht 4Projecten (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • tonton tabouret, eva craenhals eva craenhals WoonkamerKrukken, stoelen & zitkussens
    tonton tabouret, eva craenhals eva craenhals WoonkamerKrukken, stoelen & zitkussens
    tonton tabouret
    tonton télévision, eva craenhals eva craenhals WoonkamerKasten & dressoirs
    tonton télévision, eva craenhals eva craenhals WoonkamerKasten & dressoirs
    tonton télévision, eva craenhals eva craenhals WoonkamerKasten & dressoirs
    +2
    tonton télévision
    tonton grasshopper, eva craenhals eva craenhals WoonkamerKasten & dressoirs
    tonton grasshopper, eva craenhals eva craenhals WoonkamerKasten & dressoirs
    tonton grasshopper, eva craenhals eva craenhals WoonkamerKasten & dressoirs
    +4
    tonton grasshopper
    tonton desk&chair, eva craenhals eva craenhals Studeerkamer/kantoorBureaus
    tonton desk&chair, eva craenhals eva craenhals Studeerkamer/kantoorBureaus
    tonton desk&chair, eva craenhals eva craenhals Studeerkamer/kantoorBureaus
    +5
    tonton desk&chair

    TONTON FURNITURE

    The exterior is aesthetically pure, well defined and warm. 

    This furniture is designed to offer comfort and beautify your home. 

    One is drawn to focus on the details to discover a second dimension, 

    almost a second life. Gracious shapes, beech and enchanting graphics, 

    each piece seems inhabited by the sensitive souls 

    in contact with nature, who made their wood.

    The materials and processes are fair and natural. 

    The collection is crafted in Europe. 

    The beech wood comes from forests in Moravia. 

    The plywood is folded on the original Thonet molds. 

    Beneath the surface is a discreet twist or a shimmer or a question. 

    And so it should be, amongst you there is also 

    a twist or a shimmer or a question. 

    At least one.

    -

    eva craenhals

    Mainly kind and sparkling and precise in a pleasant way. She is rather sincere 

    than concealing, rather mild than shocking, she prefers adoration to mocking. 

    Yet she is not naive. You can feel her listening to the shadow and find it 

    whispering through her work.

    Her designs are elegant, refined and personal.

    Diensten
    Furniture Design
    Awards
    Why should furniture and soft accessories be serious? Why not injecting some whimsicality into everyday design? This is precisely what Eva Craenhals is doing. - Her work can also be found in ENCORE! THE NEW ARTISANS by OLIVER DUPON
    Adres
    2570 Duffel
    België
    +32-479239508 www.savopomelina.be
      Add SEO element