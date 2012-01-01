Jólan van der Wiel believes that developing new ‘tools’ is an important means of inspiration, allowing new and inspiring forms to take shape. For this, his design practice has always focused on finding applications for unorthodox materials and techniques, like the use of magnetism to gradually ‘grow’ his Gravity Stools. He admires objects that show these experimental discoveries, translating his fascination for nature’s beautiful forces into inspiring designs. Resulting from this attitude to design, his works are located in various disciplines; from fashion and architecture, to art and design.