Jólan van der Wiel
Designer producten in Amsterdam
Projecten

    Gravity Collection – Candle Holders
    Gravity Collection – Candle Holders, Jólan van der Wiel Jólan van der Wiel Kunst Kunstobjecten
    Gravity Collection – Candle Holders, Jólan van der Wiel Jólan van der Wiel Kunst Kunstobjecten
    Gravity Collection – Candle Holders
    Gravity Collection - Gravity Stools
    Gravity Collection - Gravity Stools, Jólan van der Wiel Jólan van der Wiel Kunst Kunstobjecten
    Gravity Collection - Gravity Stools, Jólan van der Wiel Jólan van der Wiel Kunst Kunstobjecten
    Gravity Collection - Gravity Stools

    Jólan van der Wiel believes that developing new ‘tools’ is an important means of inspiration, allowing new and inspiring forms to take shape. For this, his design practice has always focused on finding applications for unorthodox materials and techniques, like the use of magnetism to gradually ‘grow’ his Gravity Stools. He admires objects that show these experimental discoveries, translating his fascination for nature’s beautiful forces into inspiring designs. Resulting from this attitude to design, his works are located in various disciplines; from fashion and architecture, to art and design.

    Awards
    • Nomination Design Of the Year Design Museum London 2013 – Gravity stool, 
    • BIO 23 Award 2012 – Gravity Stool, 
    • Winner DMY Award Berlin 2012 – Gravity Tool, 
    • Nomination Talent Munich 2012 – Gravity Tool, 
    • Interior Innovation Award 2012 – D3 Contest Cologne – Gravity Tool 
    Adres
    Joan Muyskenweg 19
    1096 CJ Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-633974751 www.jolanvanderwiel.com
