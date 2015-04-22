Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Studio Lotte de Raadt
Designer producten in Eindhoven
    Studio Lotte de Raadt aspires to create awareness for contemporary societal themes through her designs which reflect the changing needs of our times. The studio develops products and concepts that are socially and ecological sustainable through conscious choices of materials and methods of production. Through self-initiated or commissioned projects the studio designs and produces long-lasting and usable products for the interior of the home and travelling in the world.

    Lotte de Raadt graduated in 2010 from the Design Academy Eindhoven and established her studio in 2011.

    Diensten
    ceramic workshop
    Servicegebieden
    Eindhoven
    Adres
    Frederik van Eedenplein 1
    5611KT Eindhoven
    Nederland
    +31-683798996 www.lottederaadt.nl
