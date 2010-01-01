Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

refunc.nl
Architecten in Den Haag
    FRINGERATOR

    REFUNC is a laboratory for economical life-cycle extension and creates experimental structures and mobile micro architecture based on waste material streams. No longer appreciated objects submerge into a new life on the edge of architecture, design and art. Workshops, 3D-sketching, and design-by-listening lead the way to often surprising results. Origin for designs are found in the object itself, by listening to its own composition, history, or local and social context. Refunc operates more like a family than a company. By giving the members creative freedom onsite, unrequested but worthy elements come into life.

    Diensten
    public art, Architectuur, en Interieur
    Servicegebieden
    Den Haag
    Adres
    Copernicuslaan 39
    2561 VB Den Haag
    Nederland
    www.refunc.nl
