place and space - my philosophy about cupboards:

My aspiration is to approach cupboards in a different way.

I want to let them participate in the discussion between art and design, preserve their functionality, change their shape,

make them independent from the wall and place them in the space as a participant in architecture and art.

A seat or chair moves around freely in a given space.

It invites you to go and sit or lie down.

It is as if the seat or chair is part of you, is trying to create a feeling of well-being.

They are rounded, thus responding to the human body.

The cupboard with such a totally different functionality,

primarily the contact with objects rather than the agile and pliable human body,

appeals to something entirely different.

In addition, cupboards are almost all upright because the walls are mostly upright and so imbued with the economic aspect of saving space:

out of the closet for people’s freedom of movement, and inside the closet for storing things.

I hope that my cupboards will provide the space with another use.

Robert van den Herik

Robert van den Herik is a Dutch designer, born in The Netherlands, his working place at the moment is in Maastricht, but actually he is living in Belgium.

When Robert was eighteen years old, he first studied nursing, and this was his first job; afterwards Robert grew towards art and design: Robert studied photography; as well as design at the Design Academy Eindhoven. He likes making things, working out ideas, placing objects in a different perspective. Robert is a real problem solver: always trying to find solutions for all kinds of problems (especially technical problems).

Robert van den Herik is open-minded, humoristic, handy and skillful.

After his studie Design Academy Eindhoven, Robert worked as a product designer for various companies.

Developed his own concept for bathing babies that was realised and commercialised as the Shantala baby bath. It was an extreem different way of bathing babies.

The new way of baby bathing with the Shantala baby bath has become well-known and is now used in nearly all the European countries.

His work of design are innovative in the sense that Robert place his furniture independent from the wall and place them in the space as a participant in architecture and art.

Robert hopes that his cupboards will provide the space with another use.

His work is made in limited edition or one-off.