Diego Alonso Design develops concepts, through branding creation and interior design, and continues to project planning and execution management.

The Design studio was established in 2003 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Since then, the company has left its mark on various large and small cities around the globe: Amsterdam, Utrecht, Weert, Antwerp, London, Frankfurt, Casablanca and Tetuan are just a few to mention. Restaurants, coffee chains, fast-food shops, sport clubs, beauty salons, private apartments and public spaces. Since the start of the company,more than 70 diverse projects were created in central locations, locally and internationally. Diego Alonso absorbs different ideas and techniques and, later on, leverage them to achieve unusual designs that are not limited to rigid boundaries. The images speak for themselves, side by minimal descriptions. Enjoy!