Studio Innsaei is an architectural design studio that is specialized in environmentally friendly and luxurious interiors.





As a studio, we are responsible for fully integrating the daily energetic structure of the residents into the interior. In this way, your best self is reflected and facilitated in your daily pattern.

Are you ready to live life in you're highest potential?





My vision of how a home begins to really grow on their residence starts with the architecture, floorplan and building structure itself.





A house should feel self-evident but it needs to keep positive overwhelming the residents. Give you the feeling that you are flowing through your house and everything is in advance. Easy, open, light and full of minimalistic luxury, but also with the right structure and function.

