Founded in 2007 by Jos Kranen and Johannes Gille,Kranen/Gille is a design studio based in the south ofthe Netherlands. Kranen and Gille, who met duringtheir education at Design Academy Eindhoven alwaysseek to combine various disciplines, craftsmanship andtheir own particular aestethics into appealing designobjects. All their pieces seem to breathe industrialrevolution with a whiff of natural structures reminiscentof the photography of Karl Blossfeldt.