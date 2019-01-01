If you are an expat

living and working in The Netherlands, you might need to get use to

the climate, food, uses of this wonderful land below the sea. You

might have noticed how different is the housing market in comparison

with your original country. Probably you might have had the feeling

that your rental house or recently purchased property missed of

personal features. What about asking for help to a professional

expert in know-how, who's an expat herself? By getting to know you

and your family, I can provide a customized solution to your housing

layout. I studied architecture in Italy but I opened my interior

design company in the Netherlands. I look at the interior on multiple

scales. From the first impression to the smallest detail. Furbishing

a house isn't just about carefully choosing pieces, but following a

logic tailored to each customer. Because we are all different, we

have different needs.