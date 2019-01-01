If you are an expat
living and working in The Netherlands, you might need to get use to
the climate, food, uses of this wonderful land below the sea. You
might have noticed how different is the housing market in comparison
with your original country. Probably you might have had the feeling
that your rental house or recently purchased property missed of
personal features. What about asking for help to a professional
expert in know-how, who's an expat herself? By getting to know you
and your family, I can provide a customized solution to your housing
layout. I studied architecture in Italy but I opened my interior
design company in the Netherlands. I look at the interior on multiple
scales. From the first impression to the smallest detail. Furbishing
a house isn't just about carefully choosing pieces, but following a
logic tailored to each customer. Because we are all different, we
have different needs.
