Francesca Foresi Design
Interieurontwerpers in Amsterdam
    If you are an expat

    living and working in The Netherlands, you might need to get use to

    the climate, food, uses of this wonderful land below the sea. You

    might have noticed how different is the housing market in comparison

    with your original country. Probably you might have had the feeling

    that your rental house or recently purchased property missed of

    personal features. What about asking for help to a professional

    expert in know-how, who's an expat herself? By getting to know you

    and your family, I can provide a customized solution to your housing

    layout. I studied architecture in Italy but I opened my interior

    design company in the Netherlands. I look at the interior on multiple

    scales. From the first impression to the smallest detail. Furbishing

    a house isn't just about carefully choosing pieces, but following a

    logic tailored to each customer. Because we are all different, we

    have different needs. 

    Amsterdam
    Adres
    1061BM Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-682787721 www.francescaforesidesign.com
