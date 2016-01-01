Humade is a design studio working for various brands, clients and interior magazines.

This diverse output ranges from new interior concepts and design, product and graphic designs, to the look and feel of a new retail identity.

Humade also has its own design label, creating products with a bespoke and individual character using different materials and techniques, magnifying the detail into the simplified, elegant essence of design.

We take on a brand’s DNA and translate it into a meaningful and functional environment.

The studio of Humade provides tailor-made work and believe in a personal approach throughout the project life cycle.

Humade is founded by the sisters Lotte & Gieke and is defined by a continuous dialogue, strengthened by a shared passion and true dedication.

With a shared academic training in design at the Dutch Design Academy Eindhoven and a vocational background in trend watching, interior architecture, interior magazines and product design and production, the two set off to establish Humade in 2012.