Humade
Designer producten in Amsterdam
    Humade is a design studio working for various brands, clients and interior magazines.

    This diverse output ranges from new interior concepts and design, product and graphic designs, to the look and feel of a new retail identity.

    Humade also has its own design label, creating products with a bespoke and individual character using different materials and techniques, magnifying the detail into the simplified, elegant essence of design.

    We take on a brand’s DNA and translate it into a meaningful and functional environment.

    The studio of Humade provides tailor-made work and believe in a personal approach throughout the project life cycle.

    Humade is founded by the sisters Lotte & Gieke and is defined by a continuous dialogue, strengthened by a shared passion and true dedication.

    With a shared academic training in design at the Dutch Design Academy Eindhoven and a vocational background in trend watching, interior architecture, interior magazines and product design and production, the two set off to establish Humade in 2012.

    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Adres
    Zacharias Jansestraat 54hs
    1097CN Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +63-362835 www.humade.nl
