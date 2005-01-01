Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
SZIdesign
Interieurontwerpers in Amsterdam
Overzicht 1Projecten (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Corpus Rub Massage Studio, Amsterdam, NL., SZIdesign SZIdesign Eclectische autodealers
    Corpus Rub Massage Studio, Amsterdam, NL., SZIdesign SZIdesign Eclectische autodealers
    Corpus Rub Massage Studio, Amsterdam, NL., SZIdesign SZIdesign Eclectische autodealers
    +9
    Corpus Rub Massage Studio, Amsterdam, NL.

    SZIdesign is an Amsterdam based design studio. We specialize in interior design for retail, museums, offices, events, boutique hotels and residences. Our clients are international based and our staff is multi cultural. Our services have been enlisted by a wide range of high-profile clients, such as Corpus Rub Massage Studios, Hästens, Centraal Museum, Viktor & Rolf, Citibank, Dick Bruna Huis, Stora Enso, de Bijenkorf, Maison de Bonneterie, Estee Lauder, Manoir du Moulin, Baryshnikov, and The American Chamber of Commerce of the Netherlands. 

    Diensten
    • SZldesign provides personal attention and services such as conceptual design
    • space planning
    • design & development
    • project and construction management
    • Styling
    • and visual merchandising.
    Awards
    • ISP / VM&SD 2005 Store Design Award Innovative Store Design Viktor & Rolf, Milan, Italy
    • ISP / VM&SD 2005 Store Design Award 1st Place Viktor & Rolf, Milan, Italy
    • Travel & Leisure 2006 Design Award Best Retail Space Viktor & Rolf, Milan, Italy
    Adres
    1075HS Amsterdam
    Nederland
    www.szidesign.com
      Add SEO element