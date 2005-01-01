SZIdesign is an Amsterdam based design studio. We specialize in interior design for retail, museums, offices, events, boutique hotels and residences. Our clients are international based and our staff is multi cultural. Our services have been enlisted by a wide range of high-profile clients, such as Corpus Rub Massage Studios, Hästens, Centraal Museum, Viktor & Rolf, Citibank, Dick Bruna Huis, Stora Enso, de Bijenkorf, Maison de Bonneterie, Estee Lauder, Manoir du Moulin, Baryshnikov, and The American Chamber of Commerce of the Netherlands.