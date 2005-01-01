SZIdesign is an Amsterdam based design studio. We specialize in interior design for retail, museums, offices, events, boutique hotels and residences. Our clients are international based and our staff is multi cultural. Our services have been enlisted by a wide range of high-profile clients, such as Corpus Rub Massage Studios, Hästens, Centraal Museum, Viktor & Rolf, Citibank, Dick Bruna Huis, Stora Enso, de Bijenkorf, Maison de Bonneterie, Estee Lauder, Manoir du Moulin, Baryshnikov, and The American Chamber of Commerce of the Netherlands.
- Diensten
- SZldesign provides personal attention and services such as conceptual design
- space planning
- design & development
- project and construction management
- Styling
- and visual merchandising.
- Awards
- ISP / VM&SD 2005 Store Design Award Innovative Store Design Viktor & Rolf, Milan, Italy
- ISP / VM&SD 2005 Store Design Award 1st Place Viktor & Rolf, Milan, Italy
- Travel & Leisure 2006 Design Award Best Retail Space Viktor & Rolf, Milan, Italy
- Adres
-
1075HS Amsterdam
Nederland
www.szidesign.com