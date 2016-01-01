Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Lily Orlova
Interieurarchitecten in Amsterdam
Beoordelingen (1)
Projecten

    I firmly believe that design should be fun, affordable and personal. 11 plus years of experience, including work for renowned designers in Amsterdam taught me that only a fine collaboration between the client and designer will make your home beautiful, interesting and functional while maintaining a personal feel.

    Please send me your inquiry to mail@lilyorlova.com or give me a call to 065 736 9797

    Diensten
    • Architecture
    • Design
    • Consultation
    • Advice
    • Interior Design and Renovation
    • Evaluation and Strategy
    • Community Engagement
    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Adres
    1019EA Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-657369797 lilyorlova.com

    Beoordelingen

    I would like to thank Lily for the wonderful work she did with our apartment. We have recently bought our first home and were very happy. Once the euphoria of the purchase faded and we moved in, we found ourselves in a big apartment with many small rooms, doors everywhere, every space compromised. I knew that to solve this I needed a professional. This was a very difficult task but Lily managed to give us four different layout options, from small changes to optimise the space to a complete remodel. I was really amazed how she was able to solve every problem, create a simple, cohesive and comfortable environment. Not only has Lily a profound understanding of space, she can also masterfully combine comfort with functionality. Everything from an architectural design to a small detail work in symphony. I also like Lily’s work ethics, her punctuality and attention to detail. She listened to our requests and wishes and provided practical solutions in a timely manner. We are now moving to the next stage of our renovation and I could not wish for a better designer to guide us through it.
