Studio Rene Siebum
Designer producten in Eindhoven
    • Wardrobe // Kapstok, Studio Rene Siebum Studio Rene Siebum Gang, hal & trappenhuisKapstokken & garderobes
    Wardrobe // Kapstok
    Spine Stool // ergonomische kruk
    Closet Space // werkruimte, Studio Rene Siebum Studio Rene Siebum Minimalistische studeerkamer
    Closet Space // werkruimte

    I aim to create objects that harmonize with architecture, creating space for the human.

    In my Studio the craftsman meets the designer on an equal level. Concept and Craft are complementing processes which are commenced in bringing together essence and function in a clear plain design language. The human nature forms a rich source of inspiration for my work resulting in objects that often evoke interaction between the user and space. In my scope an object can become a space (Second Skin 2009), or a wall can become an object (wardrobe_2013) I aim to challenge our sensorial experience exploring boundaries in material and construction.

    Servicegebieden
    Eindhoven, hout, en maatmeubels
    Adres
    5651 BP Eindhoven
    Nederland
    www.studiorenesiebum.nl
