Iris Nijenhuis graduated in 2011 from the Amsterdam Fashion Institute with a collections of fabrics and unique pieces that emerged from a broad research into the use of different techniques. She tries to extend the value of textile by extracting the essence and adding functionality to the fabric. She uses laser cutting on various materials which results into experimental structures and shapes. The principal of the 'piece by piece' concept is creating small puzzle pieces made of textile. These pieces can be put together manually into numerous shapes and products. You can play with the shape of your necklace by removing or adding pieces and create your own unique piece in your favourite colours.

For the exhibition Te[ch]x(t)iles which was exhibited at MOTI (Museum of Image, 2012), OBA (Central Public Library Amsterdam, 2013), MUDAC (Musée de design et d’arts appliqués contemporains, Lausanne, 2014) she dismantled an old Chesterfield armchair and cut up the leather into hundreds of small pieces and a few larger patterns. She manually put all the pieces together that resulted into a large Master piece, which contains about 1400 leather puzzle pieces! According to Iris Nijenhuis this technique is a good solution for the reuse of textile and leather, if you’re bored with your coat or chair, cut it into puzzle pieces and you can recreate new garments and accessories.