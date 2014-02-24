We are Standard Studio, architects and interior designers, specializing in branded environments and contemporary dream homes. We embrace a modern, globally-oriented philosophy of design, and like to work with esthetically sustainable materials, storytelling objects and vintage furniture.

We find our conceptual foundation in our client’s dreams, personal taste or experience, and our designs are always a response to the particulars of program, client and context. For us, design is about solutions that are aesthetically superior and functionally optimal while achieving financial and logistical objectives. Our Studio provides a variety of services including architecture, interior design and styling, furniture and lighting design. We don’t want to be trendy, but aim for a timeless eclectic result with permanent style.