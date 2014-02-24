Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
Standard Studio – Amsterdam
Architecten in Amsterdam
Overzicht 2Projecten (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (5)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Project Amsterdam Noord - Overhoeksparklaan, Standard Studio - Amsterdam Standard Studio - Amsterdam Moderne woonkamers
    Project Amsterdam Noord - Overhoeksparklaan, Standard Studio - Amsterdam Standard Studio - Amsterdam Moderne woonkamers
    Project Amsterdam Noord - Overhoeksparklaan, Standard Studio - Amsterdam Standard Studio - Amsterdam EetkamerKasten & dressoirs
    +13
    Project Amsterdam Noord - Overhoeksparklaan
    Showroom design - Hakwood Studio Tirol, Standard Studio - Amsterdam Standard Studio - Amsterdam Industriële autodealers
    Showroom design - Hakwood Studio Tirol, Standard Studio - Amsterdam Standard Studio - Amsterdam Industriële autodealers
    Showroom design - Hakwood Studio Tirol, Standard Studio - Amsterdam Standard Studio - Amsterdam Moderne autodealers
    +11
    Showroom design - Hakwood Studio Tirol

    We are Standard Studio, architects and interior designers, specializing in branded environments and contemporary dream homes. We embrace a modern, globally-oriented philosophy of design, and like to work with esthetically sustainable materials, storytelling objects and vintage furniture.

    We find our conceptual foundation in our client’s dreams, personal taste or experience, and our designs are always a response to the particulars of program, client and context. For us, design is about solutions that are aesthetically superior and functionally optimal while achieving financial and logistical objectives. Our Studio provides a variety of services including architecture, interior design and styling, furniture and lighting design. We don’t want to be trendy, but aim for a timeless eclectic result with permanent style.

    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Adres
    Tweede Helmersstraat 49BG
    1054 CD Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-646243334 www.standardstudio.nl

    Beoordelingen

    Sahar Omolap
    Verwaand en vol van zichzelf. Probeer niet eens te informeren.
    meer dan 4 jaar geleden
    Nathalie Alica Streng
    Mooie studio. Mooie mensen. Betrouwbaar. Oog voor detail. Hardwerkend. Flexibele. Geaard. Absoluut plezier om mee te werken.
    bijna 7 jaar geleden
    Zoe Polle Conover
    De jongens bij Standard Studio zijn geweldig - ongelooflijk creatief en collaboratief. Onze renovatie veranderde in grootte en reikwijdte in het midden van het project en ze schakelden onmiddellijk van versnelling en creëerden iets dat prachtig bij onze nieuwe situatie paste. Ik zou ze iedereen aanbevelen.
    bijna 7 jaar geleden
    Alle reviews bekijken 5
      Add SEO element