ontwerpstudio Roi de Bruijn
Designer producten in Tilburg
    • "YOURS" stoel, ontwerpstudio Roi de Bruijn ontwerpstudio Roi de Bruijn WoonkamerKrukken, stoelen & zitkussens
    +11
    "YOURS" stoel
    Paradise Table, ontwerpstudio Roi de Bruijn ontwerpstudio Roi de Bruijn WoonkamerSalon- & bijzettafels
    +2
    Paradise Table

    STUDIO FOR FURNITURE, PRODUCT & CONCEPT DESIGN

    Servicegebieden
    • Tilburg
    • design meubels
    • concept design
    • furniture
    • stoel
    • stoelen
    • tafel
    • chair
    • table
    Adres
    Carré 11
    5017JE Tilburg
    Nederland
    +31-648752585 www.roidebruijn.com
    Colofon

    "My goal as a designer is to bring happiness through everyday products by using crossbreed creative disciplines. This way one can create things that will trigger multiple senses at once. I believe by doing this; products can get more personal and have a stronger emotional impact, giving meaning and spreading smiles!”

