STUDIO FOR FURNITURE, PRODUCT & CONCEPT DESIGN
- Tilburg
- design meubels
- concept design
- furniture
- stoel
- stoelen
- tafel
- chair
- table
-
Carré 11
5017JE Tilburg
Nederland
+31-648752585 www.roidebruijn.com
"My goal as a designer is to bring happiness through everyday products by using crossbreed creative disciplines. This way one can create things that will trigger multiple senses at once. I believe by doing this; products can get more personal and have a stronger emotional impact, giving meaning and spreading smiles!”