Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
stephan siepermann
Designer producten in Utrecht
Overzicht 0Projecten (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken
Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium

    • stephan siepermann graduated at the design academy eindhoven in 2005. 

    he started his studio in utrecht (nl) where he creates furniture concepts and interior products.  

    he is very interested in manufacturing and always tries to find new ways to construct or to use materials and techniques differently, to achieve new skins, new forms or new functionality. 

    siepermann often adds an layer of social engagement in his creations by playing with a sometimes hidden deeper level of meaning. sometimes he does that by contradiction in the used materials, the form itself or its function and sometimes by clever or unusual combinations of one or more of these components. although the startingpoint of his work is always to try to serve its user. 

    all products are handcrafted in his own workshop and therefore unique pieces of labour.  

    over a short period of time stephan siepermann created a complete collection of interior products which he exposes and sells internationally. 

    furthermore he works on interior projects for hotels, restaurants, shops and private clients.

    name: stephan siepermann 

    date of birth: 30.11.1975 

    place of birth: haan (brd) 

    study: design academy eindhoven 

    studio: stephan siepermann vormgeving 

    oudegracht 266 werfkelder 3511 nv utrecht 

    +31-(0)6-20440951

    info@stephansiepermann.com 

    www.stephansiepermann.com

    Diensten
    product design, Furniture Design, en Interior Design
    Servicegebieden
    • design meubels
    • Alle interieurs
    • verbouwingen en uitbreidingen
    • maatmeubels
    • maatwerk meubilair
    • ontwerp
    Adres
    oudegracht 266 werfkelder
    3511 NV Utrecht
    Nederland
    +31-620440951 stephansiepermann.com
      Add SEO element