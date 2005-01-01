stephan siepermann graduated at the design academy eindhoven in 2005.

he started his studio in utrecht (nl) where he creates furniture concepts and interior products.

he is very interested in manufacturing and always tries to find new ways to construct or to use materials and techniques differently, to achieve new skins, new forms or new functionality.

siepermann often adds an layer of social engagement in his creations by playing with a sometimes hidden deeper level of meaning. sometimes he does that by contradiction in the used materials, the form itself or its function and sometimes by clever or unusual combinations of one or more of these components. although the startingpoint of his work is always to try to serve its user.

all products are handcrafted in his own workshop and therefore unique pieces of labour.

over a short period of time stephan siepermann created a complete collection of interior products which he exposes and sells internationally.

furthermore he works on interior projects for hotels, restaurants, shops and private clients.

name: stephan siepermann

date of birth: 30.11.1975

place of birth: haan (brd)

study: design academy eindhoven

studio: stephan siepermann vormgeving

oudegracht 266 werfkelder 3511 nv utrecht

+31-(0)6-20440951

info@stephansiepermann.com

www.stephansiepermann.com