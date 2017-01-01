Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
Uipkes Wood Flooring
Vloeren in Amsterdam
Overzicht 3Projecten (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (5)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Herringbone office floor , Uipkes Wood Flooring Uipkes Wood Flooring Moderne autodealers
    Herringbone office floor , Uipkes Wood Flooring Uipkes Wood Flooring Moderne autodealers
    Herringbone office floor , Uipkes Wood Flooring Uipkes Wood Flooring Moderne autodealers
    Herringbone office floor
    Wood floors at WTC Schiphol Airport, Uipkes Wood Flooring Uipkes Wood Flooring Klassieke autodealers
    Wood floors at WTC Schiphol Airport, Uipkes Wood Flooring Uipkes Wood Flooring Klassieke autodealers
    Wood floors at WTC Schiphol Airport, Uipkes Wood Flooring Uipkes Wood Flooring Klassieke autodealers
    Wood floors at WTC Schiphol Airport
    Wood flooring in A'dam Tower, Uipkes Wood Flooring Uipkes Wood Flooring Klassieke autodealers
    Wood flooring in A'dam Tower, Uipkes Wood Flooring Uipkes Wood Flooring Klassieke autodealers
    Wood flooring in A'dam Tower, Uipkes Wood Flooring Uipkes Wood Flooring Klassieke autodealers
    Wood flooring in A'dam Tower

    Uipkes is an international wood flooring company based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with over 20 years of experience in crafting and installing beautiful custom made residential and commercial wood floors from hand finished timber.

    Servicegebieden
    Wordwide
    Awards
    • - Uipkes only uses wood from sustainable managed forests.
    • - In november 2017 Space Encounters architects won the prestigious ARC17 Interior Award. Uipkes created and delivered the green wood floor for this Dutch Design award for this winning project.
    Adres
    Roelof Hartstraat 4
    1071 VH Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-204700777 www.uipkeswoodflooring.com

    Beoordelingen

    I Verdoes
    In Showroom Amsterdam geweest, goed gesprek gehad. Erg handig dat ik borden mee mocht nemen, de kleur is voor mij een lastig punt geweest. De vloer ligt nu even en wordt elke dag mooier.
    3 maanden geleden
    Alexandre Serra
    Floor color matched the chosen one, and before installation/sale staff in the store is very friendly. Installation was very poor. Squeaky boards throughout the house, boards badly glued to each other, plints misaligned, overall very unprofessional. Consecutive attempts to reach Uipkes and to get the problems fixed, but no outcome whatsoever, no replies to emails, we end up having to try to solve the problems ourselves. Very bad experience considering the investment made.
    11 maanden geleden
    Adam M
    meer dan 3 jaar geleden
    Alle reviews bekijken 5
      Add SEO element