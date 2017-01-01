Uipkes is an international wood flooring company based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with over 20 years of experience in crafting and installing beautiful custom made residential and commercial wood floors from hand finished timber.
- Servicegebieden
- Wordwide
- Awards
- - Uipkes only uses wood from sustainable managed forests.
- - In november 2017 Space Encounters architects won the prestigious ARC17 Interior Award. Uipkes created and delivered the green wood floor for this Dutch Design award for this winning project.
- Adres
-
Roelof Hartstraat 4
1071 VH Amsterdam
Nederland
+31-204700777 www.uipkeswoodflooring.com