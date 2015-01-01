Studio Schneemann. Is a studio that works on design project commercial and conceptual.
Diederik Schneeman is the designer who often collaborates with other designers.
located in Rotterdam the Netherlands
Driven by curiosity. Searching for the element that makes something fascinating. Thriving to create.
'A good design is defined by its sustainability, the (application of) material, a comprehensible conceptual approach or a strong communicative value.'
- Servicegebieden
- Rotterdam
- Adres
-
Hugomolenaarstraat 49a
3022NP Rotterdam
Nederland
+31-615066653 www.studioschneemann.com