Frida van der Poel is an independant furniture maker, and graduated from the College for Furniture makers (‘Meubileringcollege’) in Amsterdam, in 1991.

The focus of her work is on bespoke interior projects and furniture products, for which she uses wood, colour and sometimes glass.

In her designs she combines the sculptural with functionality to create shapes which simultaneously fulfill the practical needs of the object while offering space for imagination.

Key elements in her work are perspective and shadow shapes, which she uses to reveal the tension between the seemingly flat surface of the wood and its malleability.

It is not always immediately clear how her furniture is constructed, this is for the user to discover.

Since 1991 Frida van der Poel has been an active member of the artist collective ‘galerie Zône’ , Leiden, The Netherlands .