Functionals
Designer producten in Goirle
    CROSSDOCK media rack, wireless charging, Functionals
    CROSSDOCK media rack, wireless charging, Functionals
    CROSSDOCK media rack, wireless charging, Functionals
    CROSSDOCK media rack, wireless charging
    Mr. Ed light / bookend, Functionals
    Mr. Ed light / bookend, Functionals
    Mr. Ed light / bookend, Functionals
    Mr. Ed light / bookend

    Expect the Unconventional

    Functionals offers a collection of furniture and home goods designed exclusively for us by innovative designers. Each has his or her distinctive perspective, but they share a bold aesthetic, commitment to craftsmanship, and attention to detail.

    We are equally detail-driven when it comes to manufacturing, packaging, and delivering our products. Our products are made to last, so they are made well. Components are made in small, but highly specialized factories in Europe and Asia, and many are finished by hand. We do much of the assembling and all the shipping at our factory and showroom in the Dutch town of Goirle.

    We launched Functionals as a webshop in 2009, with the Bonsai candleholder and Swivel Floor light. Our collection has grown to include tables, seats, lights, tableware, and accessories. We’ve also expanded beyond the web into retail shops across Europe and beyond. Whether you order a Functionals product online or buy one in a store, we hope to exceed your expectations.

    Servicegebieden
    GOIRLE
    Adres
    Edisonstraat 5
    5051 DS Goirle
    Nederland
    +31-135300389 functionals.eu
