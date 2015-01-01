Expect the Unconventional

Functionals offers a collection of furniture and home goods designed exclusively for us by innovative designers. Each has his or her distinctive perspective, but they share a bold aesthetic, commitment to craftsmanship, and attention to detail.

We are equally detail-driven when it comes to manufacturing, packaging, and delivering our products. Our products are made to last, so they are made well. Components are made in small, but highly specialized factories in Europe and Asia, and many are finished by hand. We do much of the assembling and all the shipping at our factory and showroom in the Dutch town of Goirle.

We launched Functionals as a webshop in 2009, with the Bonsai candleholder and Swivel Floor light. Our collection has grown to include tables, seats, lights, tableware, and accessories. We’ve also expanded beyond the web into retail shops across Europe and beyond. Whether you order a Functionals product online or buy one in a store, we hope to exceed your expectations.