Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
Fortunata
Interieurontwerpers in Amsterdam
Overzicht 0Projecten (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (3)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken
Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium

    • Fortunata is a concept developer and interior designer for private and commercial clients. From the first sketch to the final decoration we help our clients developing and realizing bespoke living spaces, from (private)residences to hotels. 
    Our strength is conceptual thinking. We believe a design should not be dictated by how it will be perceived, but should anticipate how the designed space will be used and experienced. This requires a thorough assessment of the wishes and needs of the client or the end-user.

    Our distinction is embracing heritage. We believe in enduring stylishness, rather than the whim of the moment. This requires an extensive investigation into the project or place itself. Its origins, its history, its characteristics. 

    We aspire for a concept that logically links these elements together. Connecting people to spaces. Aesthetics and practicality, history and future, should blend perfectly together.

    Fortunata originated seven years ago from a desire to share our passion and aesthetic knowledge with others. Our clients allow us to work independently, with freedom of artistic expression and creation, trusting that this will provide them with the optimal design.
    When a concept comes to life, to seeour designs being turned into real spaces, is pure magic. We feel very privileged to be given an opportunity to hand over our views to the people who will be living or working there.

    Diensten
    full services residential and commercial
    Servicegebieden
    • Brabant
    • Noord-Holland
    • Zeeland
    • Utrecht
    • Zuid-Holland
    • Groningen
    • Friesland
    • Drenthe
    • Limburg
    • Gelderland
    • Europa
    • Laat alle 11 servicegebieden zien
    Adres
    R. Visscherstraat
    1054EV Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-622026344 www.fortunata.nl

    Beoordelingen

    Jacques Kruijssen
    Hier kun je heerlijk eten. Goede keuken en prijs/prestatieverhouding.
    6 maanden geleden
    E. James
    Mijn partner en ik hebben Fortunata gevraagd om ons te helpen bij het creëren van ons huis. Door naar onze wensen en behoeften te luisteren, hebben ze ons huis ontworpen en volledig ingericht zoals we hadden gehoopt. Zowel Jacomien als Wite zijn erg creatief en komen met originele ideeën en oplossingen. Hun stijl en elegantie hebben ons huis het karakter gegeven dat we nodig hadden. We raden u ten zeerste aan om met hen samen te werken en hopen dat in de toekomst ook te doen.
    ongeveer 4 jaar geleden
    R. Voogt
    Mijn werkgever laat mij regelmatig zoeken naar unieke antieke voorwerpen en accessoires. Door een van deze opdrachten kwam ik in contact met Fortunata. Ze hebben voor ons enkele unieke objecten ontdekt, die het huis verrijken met prachtige meubels en unieke accessoires. Het heeft geresulteerd in een elegant, smaakvol, stijlvol interieur, zonder dat het huis tot tevredenheid van de opdrachtgever is omgebouwd tot showroom. Een authentiek huis, waar de bewoners dagelijks van genieten. Het team van Fortunata is oprecht gepassioneerd en toegewijd. Naast een breed netwerk is hun uitgebreide kennis van zowel kunst, antiek als inrichting opmerkelijk.
    meer dan 4 jaar geleden
    Alle reviews bekijken 3
      Add SEO element