Fortunata is a concept developer and interior designer for private and commercial clients. From the first sketch to the final decoration we help our clients developing and realizing bespoke living spaces, from (private)residences to hotels.

Our strength is conceptual thinking. We believe a design should not be dictated by how it will be perceived, but should anticipate how the designed space will be used and experienced. This requires a thorough assessment of the wishes and needs of the client or the end-user.

Our distinction is embracing heritage. We believe in enduring stylishness, rather than the whim of the moment. This requires an extensive investigation into the project or place itself. Its origins, its history, its characteristics.

We aspire for a concept that logically links these elements together. Connecting people to spaces. Aesthetics and practicality, history and future, should blend perfectly together.

Fortunata originated seven years ago from a desire to share our passion and aesthetic knowledge with others. Our clients allow us to work independently, with freedom of artistic expression and creation, trusting that this will provide them with the optimal design.

When a concept comes to life, to seeour designs being turned into real spaces, is pure magic. We feel very privileged to be given an opportunity to hand over our views to the people who will be living or working there.