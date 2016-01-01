Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Ethnic Chic – Home Couture
Interieurontwerpers in Amsterdam
Beoordelingen (2)
    • Canal Residence Amsterdam, Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Eclectische woonkamers
    Canal Residence Amsterdam, Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Eclectische eetkamers
    Canal Residence Amsterdam, Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Eclectische gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    +7
    Canal Residence Amsterdam
    Canal Loft Amsterdam, Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Klassieke slaapkamers
    Canal Loft Amsterdam, Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Moderne slaapkamers
    Canal Loft Amsterdam, Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Ethnic Chic - Home Couture SlaapkamerGarderobe- & ladekasten
    +3
    Canal Loft Amsterdam
    Amsterdam Keizersgracht, Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Moderne autodealers
    Amsterdam Keizersgracht, Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Moderne woonkamers
    Amsterdam Keizersgracht, Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Moderne woonkamers
    +7
    Amsterdam Keizersgracht
    Blue Corridor, Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Klassieke gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    Blue Corridor, Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Klassieke gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    Blue Corridor, Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Klassieke gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    +5
    Blue Corridor
    Lake House, Lago di Como, Italy, Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Klassieke huizen
    Lake House, Lago di Como, Italy, Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Klassieke balkons, veranda's en terrassen
    Lake House, Lago di Como, Italy, Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Ethnic Chic - Home Couture Klassieke huizen
    +11
    Lake House, Lago di Como, Italy

    Traveling from South-East Asia to the Middle east or closer to home in Europe, inspiration and the ‘feed’ of different cultures are the backbone for the large variety of styles we use in our projects. Through this thought we are able to challenge ourselves every time again. In the past years we gradually grew from an interior shop in the heart of Amsterdam, to a design studio working on high-end interior design projects around the world, together with an online shop. Our passion for interior design results in everything we do.

    Diensten
    Interior Design en renovatie
    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Adres
    Singel 66
    1015AC Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-203308066 www.ethnicchic.com

    Beoordelingen

    Patrick Peters
    meer dan 2 jaar geleden
    Bob Assink
    Topkwaliteit en oog voor detail.
    meer dan 1 jaar geleden
