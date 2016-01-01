Traveling from South-East Asia to the Middle east or closer to home in Europe, inspiration and the ‘feed’ of different cultures are the backbone for the large variety of styles we use in our projects. Through this thought we are able to challenge ourselves every time again. In the past years we gradually grew from an interior shop in the heart of Amsterdam, to a design studio working on high-end interior design projects around the world, together with an online shop. Our passion for interior design results in everything we do.