Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS
Designer producten in Utrecht
Overzicht 5Projecten (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • ​FRUITBOWLS, STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS
    ​FRUITBOWLS, STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS
    ​FRUITBOWLS, STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS
    +1
    ​FRUITBOWLS
    TROTTER
    TREEBENCH, STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS
    TREEBENCH, STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS
    TREEBENCH
    ​DIY Treehouse, STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS
    ​DIY Treehouse, STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS
    ​DIY Treehouse
    WHEELBENCH, STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS
    WHEELBENCH, STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS
    WHEELBENCH, STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS STUDIO ROGIER MARTENS
    +2
    WHEELBENCH

    Rogier Martens (1978) is a Utrecht based designer from the Netherlands. Martens prefers objects with an unmistakable identity. In his designs he actively searches for interaction with the user, to define the needs of the end user he always supports his designs by research. This open approach leads to special designs with great potential to use them.  His work is international known and selected in countries such as Germany, Denmark, Italy, China and the USA.

    Adres
    Seinedreef 1
    3562 KM Utrecht
    Nederland
    www.rogiermartens.nl
      Add SEO element