Rogier Martens (1978) is a Utrecht based designer from the Netherlands. Martens prefers objects with an unmistakable identity. In his designs he actively searches for interaction with the user, to define the needs of the end user he always supports his designs by research. This open approach leads to special designs with great potential to use them. His work is international known and selected in countries such as Germany, Denmark, Italy, China and the USA.
