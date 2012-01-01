Daniel Hulsbergen graduated from the Design Academy in Eindhoven (NL) at the department of Man & Identity.

During his study Daniel discovered his fascination for different materials and the combinations of these materials.

Daniel graduated with his wood project Rewood and pattern collection Brutal Camouflage and started almost immediately with Studio Daniel.

Studio Daniel is involved in creating products with a core essence of story telling and materialization of these products. The ongoing search to create new materials or combinations of materials are a daily challenge and major drive of the design Studio.

Studio Daniel focuses on creating products with an emotional charge that can be observed. By integrating various aspects of craftsmanship, storytelling and detailing.

The Studio characterizes itself through material use and each piece is carefully handmade and are unique pieces.