Welkom bij Invisible Airco,

Is u verteld dat u geen conventionele airconditioning kunt plaatsen omdat u geen buitenruimte hebt? Of mag u geen buitenunit installeren van de verhuurder? Als dat zo is dan bent u op de juiste plaats beland.

Invisible Airco levert en installeert topkwaliteit koel- en verwarmingsoplossingen voor iedereen die onjuist is geadviseerd dat airconditioning op hun locatie niet mogelijk is!!

Wij garanderen 100% een oplossing voor uw situatie; in een commercieel of residentieel pand, in een penthouse appartement op de 10e verdieping zonder balkon of in een monumentaal pand waarbij u te maken heeft met bouwrestricties. Invisible Airco kan voor iedere situatie een passende oplossing aanbieden.

We houden van vragen, dus neem snel vrijblijvend contact met ons op voor meer advies of verdere informatie.

Welcome at Invisible Airco,

Have you been told you cannot have conventional air conditioning because you have no outdoor space? Or were you not allowed to install an external unit by landlords or local council? If so, you have landed at the right place.

Invisible Airco supply and install premium quality cooling and heating solutions to anyone that has been advised incorrectly that air conditioning is not possible at their location!!

We 100% guarantee to have a solution for your property, whether in a commercial or residential building, 10 floors up in a penthouse apartment with no balcony, located within a heritage building or not been granted planning permission due to noise or complaints….In fact whatever reason you have been advised that air conditioning is not possible…Invisible Airco is able to offer a tailor made solution.

We love questions, so please do feel free to contact us for any advice or further information.