Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
Invisible Airco BV
Verwarming, ventilatie & airconditioning in Amsterdam
Overzicht 2Projecten (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (11)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Design Interior, Invisible Airco BV Invisible Airco BV
    Design Interior, Invisible Airco BV Invisible Airco BV
    Design Interior, Invisible Airco BV Invisible Airco BV
    +2
    Design Interior
    Waarom Invisible Airco?, Invisible Airco BV Invisible Airco BV
    Waarom Invisible Airco?

    Welkom bij Invisible Airco,

    Is u verteld dat u geen conventionele airconditioning kunt plaatsen omdat u geen buitenruimte hebt? Of mag u geen buitenunit installeren van de verhuurder? Als dat zo is dan bent u op de juiste plaats beland.

    Invisible Airco levert en installeert topkwaliteit koel- en verwarmingsoplossingen voor iedereen die onjuist is geadviseerd dat airconditioning op hun locatie niet mogelijk is!!

    Wij garanderen 100% een oplossing voor uw situatie; in een commercieel of residentieel pand, in een penthouse appartement op de 10e verdieping zonder balkon of in een monumentaal pand waarbij u te maken heeft met bouwrestricties. Invisible Airco kan voor iedere situatie een passende oplossing aanbieden.

    We houden van vragen, dus neem snel vrijblijvend contact met ons op voor meer advies of verdere informatie.

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

    Welcome at Invisible Airco,

    Have you been told you cannot have conventional air conditioning because you have no outdoor space? Or were you not allowed to install an external unit by landlords or local council? If so, you have landed at the right place.

    Invisible Airco supply and install premium quality cooling and heating solutions to anyone that has been advised incorrectly that air conditioning is not possible at their location!!

    We 100% guarantee to have a solution for your property, whether in a commercial or residential building, 10 floors up in a penthouse apartment with no balcony, located within a heritage building or not been granted planning permission due to noise or complaints….In fact whatever reason you have been advised that air conditioning is not possible…Invisible Airco is able to offer a tailor made solution.

    We love questions, so please do feel free to contact us for any advice or further information.

    Diensten
    Airco zonder buitenunit | Air conditioner without outside unit
    Servicegebieden
    • Nederland
    • Curacao
    • Amsterdam
    • Breda
    Adres
    Nieuwpoortkade 18
    1055 RX Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-202611318 www.invisibleairco.com
    Colofon

    Welkom bij Invisible Airco,

    Is u verteld dat u geen conventionele airconditioning kunt plaatsen omdat u geen buitenruimte hebt? Of mag u geen buitenunit installeren van de verhuurder? Als dat zo is dan bent u op de juiste plaats beland. Invisible Airco levert en installeert topkwaliteit koel- en verwarmingsoplossingen voor iedereen die onjuist is geadviseerd dat airconditioning op hun locatie niet mogelijk is!! Wij garanderen 100% een oplossing voor uw situatie; in een commercieel of residentieel pand, in een penthouse appartement op de 10e verdieping zonder balkon of in een monumentaal pand waarbij u te maken heeft met bouwrestricties. Invisible Airco kan voor iedere situatie een passende oplossing aanbieden. 

    We houden van vragen, dus neem snel vrijblijvend contact met ons op voor meer advies of verdere informatie.

    Welcome at Invisible Airco, 

    Have you been told you cannot have conventional air conditioning because you have no outdoor space? Or were you not allowed to install an external unit by landlords or local council? If so, you have landed at the right place. Invisible Airco supply and install premium quality cooling and heating solutions to anyone that has been advised incorrectly that air conditioning is not possible at their location!! We 100% guarantee to have a solution for your property, whether in a commercial or residential building, 10 floors up in a penthouse apartment with no balcony, located within a heritage building or not been granted planning permission due to noise or complaints….In fact whatever reason you have been advised that air conditioning is not possible…Invisible Airco is able to offer a tailor made solution. 

    We love questions, so please do feel free to contact us for any advice or further information.

    Beoordelingen

    A.
    Vanaf het eerste contact een goed gevoel gehad bij deze partij en achteraf zijn wij heel blij geweest met onze keuze. Bij het bespreken van onze wensen werd er goed meegedacht (door Giwanni) in de opties en werden de voor- en nadelen toegelicht. Vervolgens kregen we een duidelijke offerte en na akkoord verliep het installeren voorspoedig. Ik kan iedereen (maar zeker geïnteresseerden in een appartement) hen dan ook aanraden.
    4 maanden geleden
    Angèl Wouters
    We zijn in januari verhuisd naar een appartement en daar moesten we goedkeuring krijgen van de vve voor een monoblock airco. Het zou dan lang gaan duren voor er een besluit kwam, tot ik op internet Invisible airco tegen kwam. We belde en Kees gaf ons meteen een goed gevoel. Kees kwam bij ons kijken met een monteur en er werd overal over nagedacht. De airco in de woonkamer werd in kleur gespoten, zo min mogelijk leidingen in de woon en slaapkamer. Nadat alles bedacht en berekend was, mailde Kees ons voor de offerte. Daarna werd de afspraak gemaakt en de monteur kwam. De monteur werkte echt super netjes en er was vrijwel geen stof (waar we wel bang voor waren) De airco's met leidingen en condensor hingen binnen 2 dagen. Het is bij ons al vrij warm binnen en de airco's doen het perfect. Het is super fijn hoe Kees met je meedenkt Invisible airco is zeker een aanrader.
    ongeveer 2 maanden geleden
    Agency 6
    Nette installatie geplaatst bij ons op het kantoor. Zeer tevreden.
    7 maanden geleden
    Alle reviews bekijken 11
      Add SEO element