Changing the meaning of things

“I always dreamed to take over control of the products around us.Since I was young I told myself where products where used for.Climbing trees with safety belts, walking beer boxes, Lego to open my curtains, pans for sledges. These days I still think this way of working can be really interesting. I have a really busy alter ego that sometimes takes control when I’m using an object’s function for another function. Existing objects can be used in a different way to arrive at new original products.”