Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
Product Design – Tijn van Orsouw
Designer producten in Arnhem
Overzicht 1Projecten (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (2)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Livestock Collection, Product Design - Tijn van Orsouw Product Design - Tijn van Orsouw WoonkamerAccessoires & decoratie
    Livestock Collection, Product Design - Tijn van Orsouw Product Design - Tijn van Orsouw WoonkamerKrukken, stoelen & zitkussens
    Livestock Collection, Product Design - Tijn van Orsouw Product Design - Tijn van Orsouw WoonkamerAccessoires & decoratie
    +11
    Livestock Collection

    Changing the meaning of things

    “I always dreamed to take over control of the products around us.Since I was young I told myself where products where used for.Climbing trees with safety belts, walking beer boxes, Lego to open my curtains, pans for sledges. These days I still think this way of working can be really interesting. I have a really busy alter ego that sometimes takes control when I’m using an object’s function for another function. Existing objects can be used in a different way to arrive at new original products.”

    Diensten
    Product Design and development
    Servicegebieden
    Arnhem
    Adres
    Nieuwstraat
    6811HW Arnhem
    Nederland
    +31-645957818 www.tijnvanorsouw.nl

    Beoordelingen

    Arno
    bijna 4 jaar geleden
    Jorg Nienhaus
    Prachtige ontwerpen en bijzonder goede en persoonlijke service bij online aankopen!
    meer dan 1 jaar geleden
      Add SEO element