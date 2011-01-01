Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Asiades
Meubels & accessoires in Apeldoorn
    Asiades is a company, which designs, develops and produces stylish dining and lounge furniture. Our creative- and sales office with 3000 m2 showroom is originated in the east of the Netherlands, Apeldoorn, while production takes place in Asia. The back office of Asiades is located in Surabaya where Customer ServiceTeam and IT specialists assist the company.

    The majority of our customers are stylish volume retailers, wholesalers and furniture shop corporations. Generally, these customers are met during the various furniture fairs around the world or during personal visits. Asiades is well known for its open, friendly and flexible culture with a no-nonsense mentality. We worked hard to get where we are today, but most of all, we do our work with passion.

    Servicegebieden
    • Apeldoorn
    • Chairs
    • Sofa's
    • furniture
    • China
    • Indonesia
    • Dining & Lounge
    • Dutch
    • brand design
    • Asia
    • Laat alle 10 servicegebieden zien
    Adres
    Laan van de Ram 10
    7324 BV Apeldoorn
    Nederland
    +31-888816888 www.asiades.com
    Colofon

    CREATIVE & SALES OFFICE

    Arocca Netherlands

    Laan van de Ram 10 | 7324 BV Apeldoorn | T + 31(0)88-8816888 | F + 31(0)88-8816899 | info@arocca.com | www.arocca.com

