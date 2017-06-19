I’m Françoise Oostwegel born in the Netherlands and living in Maastricht thats in the south of the Netherlands.

I graduated in July 2014 at the Academie of Fine arts and Design in Maastricht MAFAD. I graduated with lamp ZUID. These lamps are the start of my career as a designer. I hope in the future i’m gonna design more products of my one. In November 2014 I started my own Design studio Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel. My creations are inspired by retro design and artefacts. By applying out-of-the-ordinary materials and colours, I reinvigorate them; I recycle old materials and products by giving them a second life. *Recently I opened my own design store in the heart of Maastricht NL. Studio Çedille Design offer a platform for young designers. This studio is also my workplace where I also sale all my products.