Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel
Designer producten in Maastricht, Nederland
    • Krukje 12, Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel WoonkamerKrukken, stoelen & zitkussens Hout Zwart
    Krukje 12, Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel WoonkamerKrukken, stoelen & zitkussens Hout Zwart
    Krukje 12, Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel WoonkamerKrukken, stoelen & zitkussens Hout Wit
    Krukje 12
    Lounge Chair Fyrsta, Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel WoonkamerSofa's & fauteuils Leer Zwart
    Lounge Chair Fyrsta, Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel WoonkamerSofa's & fauteuils Leer Blauw
    Lounge Chair Fyrsta, Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel WoonkamerSofa's & fauteuils Textiel Blauw
    +1
    Lounge Chair Fyrsta
    Stadsherberg De Poshoorn, Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel Industriële autodealers
    Stadsherberg De Poshoorn, Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel Industriële autodealers
    Stadsherberg De Poshoorn, Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel Industriële autodealers
    +3
    Stadsherberg De Poshoorn
    Lamp ZUID Large, Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel WoonkamerVerlichting Koper / Brons / Messing Hout
    Lamp ZUID Large
    Lamp ZUID Medium, Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel WoonkamerVerlichting Koper / Brons / Messing Hout
    Lamp ZUID Medium
    Lamp ZUID Small, Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel EetkamerVerlichting Koper / Brons / Messing Hout
    Lamp ZUID Small

    I’m Françoise Oostwegel born in the Netherlands and living in Maastricht thats in the south of the Netherlands.

    I graduated in July 2014 at the Academie of Fine arts and Design in Maastricht MAFAD. I graduated with lamp ZUID. These lamps are the start of my career as a designer. I hope in the future i’m gonna design more products of my one. In November 2014 I started my own Design studio Çedille by Françoise Oostwegel. My creations are inspired by retro design and artefacts. By applying out-of-the-ordinary materials and colours, I reinvigorate them; I recycle old materials and products by giving them a second life. *Recently I opened my own design store in the heart of Maastricht NL. Studio Çedille Design  offer a platform for young designers. This studio is also my workplace where I also sale all my products.

    Diensten
    • Design
    • Interior Design
    • Grafisch Ontwerp
    • exclusive furniture
    • product design
    • graphic design | concept design | interior design | photography
    Servicegebieden
    Maastricht, Nederland
    Adres
    Rechtstraat 88 E
    6221 CP Maastricht, Nederland
    Nederlandse Antillen
    +31-622841781 www.francoiseoostwegel.nl
