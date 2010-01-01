Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

    Janina Loeve (1984) is a young designer who translates innovating concepts into useful everyday objects. She designs products for the interior, from furniture to ceramic objects for eating and living. The designs have a distinct identity and shape but also a timeless quality. Form and material research explore the boundaries to get the most out of the concept. "Designing is adding value and personality to everyday objects. Important values to me are awareness and respect of quality, tradition and sustainability. Therefore I design with an appreciation for materials and detail and I work with a controlled, often crafted, production."

    Studio Janina Loeve was founded in 2010 by Dutch designer Janina Loeve, after she graduated from the renowned Design Academy Eindhoven. As a young designer she works on self-initiated projects, as well as commissioned work. As an independent designer she sells products to companies as well as private individuals. Her commissioned work is divers, from concept to product development.

    Diensten
    Product design from concept developement to final product.
    Servicegebieden
    • Maastricht
    • product design
    • productontwerp
    • concept design
    • furniture
    • ceramics
    Awards
    LDA Award 2011, 1e prize.
    Adres
    Turennestraat 23
    6221 AR Maastricht
    Nederland
    +31-645130574 www.janinaloeve.nl
