Tim van de Weerd
Designer producten in Utrecht
Beoordelingen (1)
Projecten

    MagazineRek
    Monstera Magnifica & Monstera Fugiens
    Stitch
    Liturgisch Meubilair Opstandingskerk

    Graceful objects that evoke the imagination.

    I am specialised in bringing together the unexpected and the familiar. A design should be functional, accessible and distinctive: that is my goal. Every piece of furniture or object must evoke the imagination and play with expectations; the imagery must always be recognisable and surprising.

    All of my designs have an openness. They are straightforward and sincere, simple and elegant. And therefore highly accessible. At the same time they are characterised by a fine, subtle tension. This comes from playing with imagination, sophisticated details and the unexpected use of materials. The design keeps fascinating: it intrigues and lingers.

    I am inspired by the riches of nature and artisanal production methods. Within his work he continually searches for beauty, tranquility and authenticity.

    Diensten
    Creating graceful objects that evoke the imagination
    Servicegebieden
    • Utrecht
    • product design
    • design meubels
    • objecten
    • ambacht
    • Materiaalgebruik
    • Vormgeving
    • The Netherlands
    Adres
    Europalaan 2b
    3526 Utrecht
    Nederland
    +31-649386282 www.timvandeweerd.com

    Beoordelingen

    Hazal
    the vases are so cool!
    meer dan 2 jaar geleden
