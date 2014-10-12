Graceful objects that evoke the imagination.

I am specialised in bringing together the unexpected and the familiar. A design should be functional, accessible and distinctive: that is my goal. Every piece of furniture or object must evoke the imagination and play with expectations; the imagery must always be recognisable and surprising.

All of my designs have an openness. They are straightforward and sincere, simple and elegant. And therefore highly accessible. At the same time they are characterised by a fine, subtle tension. This comes from playing with imagination, sophisticated details and the unexpected use of materials. The design keeps fascinating: it intrigues and lingers.

I am inspired by the riches of nature and artisanal production methods. Within his work he continually searches for beauty, tranquility and authenticity.