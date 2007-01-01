Studio Roex is a furniture and product design studio based in Amsterdam. The designs of Studio Roex are based on a basic approach towards existing shapes, materials and techniques. By placing them within a new context, the designs increase awareness of everyday objects. This approach leads to transparent and clear objects. Sharp construction and strong lines characterize the designs.



Studio Roex consists of Nic Roex and Jeske Kapitein. Nic graduated in Furniture Design at the Royal Academy of Art (KABK), The Hague in 2009. During his degree he did an internship at designer Piet Hein Eek. Jeske graduated in Communication Sciences and Cultural Sciences in 2007 and has a background in marketing and sales for various premium brands. At Studio Roex she is responsible for Marketing, Sales, Research and Business Development.

‘Immediate acceptance of the presented objects is not the purpose of our work. The designs confront the viewer with familiar and established processes, elements, shapes and techniques, in a transparent manner. This unexpected approach to their combination and application elicits curiosity and interaction. In the designs, we try to actively draw the observer into the object. We want to increase people’s awareness of what they see, heightening their ability (and desire) to understand it.’