E M A
E M A

Architecten in Groningen
    • EMA is an all-round and multidisciplinary office operating in the field of Architecture, Design and Research.

    The approach of EMA is: Analytical, Conceptual and Creative and the way of working is completely digital and three dimensional (BIM).

    EMA investigates every design location in its interaction between people and the surrounding space.   EMA is open to new technologies and approaches and explores forms, materials, light and structures.

    Diensten
    Architecture – Design – Research
    Servicegebieden
    Groningen
    Adres
    9731MS Groningen
    Nederland
    www.emarchitect.nl
