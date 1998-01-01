- Servicegebieden
J A N P A U L (formarly known as PLANKTON) Cross-over-designer of
objects, eye-candy, and conversation-pieces. Searching for singular
marvel in multiplicity and repetition.(Jan-Paul Meulendijks, Netherlands
1972)1998-2010> Formed his own independent design studio after
graduating as product designer. Designer of furniture ,lightning, and
other interior products for various international clients. Commercial
and residential commisions. Designs are made from concept till
production-ready technical drawings, and in some cases: end-products.
His work is worldwide published and exhibited. Some designs are awarded,
others part of a museum-collection. J.P. also designs, develops,
produces, and distributes his own design label
“nu-collection”. J.P.Meulendijks design studio > http://www.n-u.nl2010-2017> Besides
designing for international clients, more time is put in his personal
label.The focus is put on environment, ecological design and
sustainability. After a long research: a new biodegradable material was
developed: “ECOLOTEK “. Together with new designs and a new mission:
this resulted in a new label : PLANKTON”2017-now > J.P.Meulendijks
designs under a new ( his original) name: JAN PAUL .JAN PAUL is created
as a platform for more personal, conceptual and experimental
designs. Crossing over boundaries between design and art. Setting his
work free from boxes, commercial and producers demands. Some designs of
the PLANKTON label are selected, re-designed and brought to the JAN PAUL
labelNew work coming soon.Clients include: / NEXT home collection/ Van
Esch / DARK / Karlsson-clocks / PT-home / IKI-beer / club Vasquesz /
Nextime / Jansen+co / Duo-design / LS-works / Melaja /Innermost /
Kikkerland / Umbra / WK-Wu / Interior-tools / Mobach / B&W-clocks/
W&M-clocks/ Leitmotiv /+ various private clients