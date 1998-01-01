Colofon

J A N P A U L (formarly known as PLANKTON) Cross-over-designer of

objects, eye-candy, and conversation-pieces. Searching for singular

marvel in multiplicity and repetition.(Jan-Paul Meulendijks, Netherlands

1972)1998-2010> Formed his own independent design studio after

graduating as product designer. Designer of furniture ,lightning, and

other interior products for various international clients. Commercial

and residential commisions. Designs are made from concept till

production-ready technical drawings, and in some cases: end-products.

His work is worldwide published and exhibited. Some designs are awarded,

others part of a museum-collection. J.P. also designs, develops,

produces, and distributes his own design label

“nu-collection”. J.P.Meulendijks design studio > http://www.n-u.nl2010-2017> Besides

designing for international clients, more time is put in his personal

label.The focus is put on environment, ecological design and

sustainability. After a long research: a new biodegradable material was

developed: “ECOLOTEK “. Together with new designs and a new mission:

this resulted in a new label : PLANKTON”2017-now > J.P.Meulendijks

designs under a new ( his original) name: JAN PAUL .JAN PAUL is created

as a platform for more personal, conceptual and experimental

designs. Crossing over boundaries between design and art. Setting his

work free from boxes, commercial and producers demands. Some designs of

the PLANKTON label are selected, re-designed and brought to the JAN PAUL

labelNew work coming soon.Clients include: / NEXT home collection/ Van

Esch / DARK / Karlsson-clocks / PT-home / IKI-beer / club Vasquesz /

Nextime / Jansen+co / Duo-design / LS-works / Melaja /Innermost /

Kikkerland / Umbra / WK-Wu / Interior-tools / Mobach / B&W-clocks/

W&M-clocks/ Leitmotiv /+ various private clients