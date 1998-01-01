Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

J A NP A U L
Meubels & accessoires in Maastricht
    Servicegebieden
    Maastricht
    Adres
    6223AD Maastricht
    Nederland
    +31-642471048 www.janpaul.design
    Colofon

    J A N P A U L (formarly known as PLANKTON) Cross-over-designer of

    objects, eye-candy, and conversation-pieces. Searching for singular

    marvel in multiplicity and repetition.(Jan-Paul Meulendijks, Netherlands

    1972)1998-2010> Formed his own independent design studio after

    graduating as product designer. Designer of furniture ,lightning, and

    other interior products for various international clients. Commercial

    and residential commisions. Designs are made from concept till

    production-ready technical drawings, and in some cases: end-products.

    His work is worldwide published and exhibited. Some designs are awarded,

    others part of a museum-collection. J.P. also designs, develops,

    produces, and distributes his own design label

    “nu-collection”.  J.P.Meulendijks design studio > http://www.n-u.nl2010-2017> Besides

    designing for international clients, more time is put in his personal

    label.The focus is put on environment, ecological design and

    sustainability. After a long research: a new biodegradable material was

    developed: “ECOLOTEK “. Together with new designs and a new mission:

    this resulted in a new label : PLANKTON”2017-now > J.P.Meulendijks

    designs under a new ( his original) name: JAN PAUL .JAN PAUL is created

    as a platform for more personal, conceptual and experimental

    designs. Crossing over boundaries between design and art. Setting his

    work free from boxes, commercial and producers demands. Some designs of

    the PLANKTON label are selected, re-designed and brought to the JAN PAUL

    labelNew work coming soon.Clients include: / NEXT home collection/ Van

    Esch / DARK / Karlsson-clocks / PT-home / IKI-beer / club Vasquesz /

    Nextime / Jansen+co / Duo-design / LS-works / Melaja /Innermost /

    Kikkerland / Umbra / WK-Wu / Interior-tools / Mobach / B&W-clocks/

    W&M-clocks/ Leitmotiv /+ various private clients

