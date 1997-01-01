Bernotat&Co is a design studio based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, run by Anke Bernotat and Jan Jacob Borstlap. Among their recent projects are the widely published Chair Wear collection, the Radiolaria lights and the Triennial chair for Gispen.

Essence of Bernotat&Co’s work is to ponder the poetry of normalcy, to tease the rules and discover exceptions, to heighten the contrast between the mundane and surprising. Within these vagaries of perception, the final result becomes an inspiring and practical product. Anke Bernotat was born in Germany, worked as a designer for Norman Foster and Jasper Morrison in London. She has taught at Design Academy Eindhoven and currently holds a position as professor of Industrial Design at Folkwang-University of the Arts, Essen. In 2007, she established design studio Bernotat&Co in Amsterdam. Jan Jacob Borstlap was born in The Netherlands, worked as an exhibition and graphic designer at the multidisciplinary agency BRS Premsela Vonk (later Eden Spiekermann), and joined Bernotat&Co in 2011.