Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
iconic indoors
Interieurarchitecten in Leeuwarden
Overzicht 2Projecten (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • aBt006, iconic indoors iconic indoors EetkamerTafels
    aBt006, iconic indoors iconic indoors EetkamerTafels
    aBt006, iconic indoors iconic indoors EetkamerTafels
    aBt006
    aBt!004, iconic indoors iconic indoors WoonkamerKasten & dressoirs
    aBt!004, iconic indoors iconic indoors WoonkamerKasten & dressoirs
    aBt!004, iconic indoors iconic indoors WoonkamerKasten & dressoirs
    aBt!004

    Iconic Indoors is a small design practice for exclusive interiors. We are three Dutch designers with a passion for crafts and contemporary design. We believe that they belong together. We generate a greater awareness of crafts by isolating them from their context. Modern furniture becomes a podium for the craft.Our passion forms the inspiration for both projects and furniture; to bring alive this beautiful combination. We design beautiful spaces and work with different kind of specialists. Anno Koning (designer), Bart de Rooy (founder/creative director) and Tina Koning (styling).

    Diensten
    Design en styling and branding
    Servicegebieden
    Design en leeuwarden
    Adres
    Harlingertsraatweg 66
    8916 BE Leeuwarden
    Nederland
    +31-652363763 iconicindoors.com
      Add SEO element