Iconic Indoors is a small design practice for exclusive interiors. We are three Dutch designers with a passion for crafts and contemporary design. We believe that they belong together. We generate a greater awareness of crafts by isolating them from their context. Modern furniture becomes a podium for the craft.Our passion forms the inspiration for both projects and furniture; to bring alive this beautiful combination. We design beautiful spaces and work with different kind of specialists. Anno Koning (designer), Bart de Rooy (founder/creative director) and Tina Koning (styling).