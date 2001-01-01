Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Lozinski Architecten
Interieurarchitecten in Amsterdam
Projecten

    • various interior projects, Lozinski Architecten Lozinski Architecten Moderne keukens
    various interior projects, Lozinski Architecten Lozinski Architecten Moderne eetkamers
    various interior projects, Lozinski Architecten Lozinski Architecten Moderne woonkamers
    various interior projects

    Greg Lozinski. Since 1994 he has been working as a member of design studios of leading global architecture, design, planning and consulting firms such as Perkins&Will and Gensler in Chicago, Los Angeles, London and Amsterdam.

    In addition to that, in 2001 Greg founded zero-Lab design studio in Amsterdam focusing on residential market, designing projects throughout the Netherlands and building custom designed furniture and supplying interior products. In 2008, as an attempt to combine both, commercial and residential interests and expertise, Greg started Lozinski Architecten. The new studio is based in Amsterdam, focused on local work, often for global clients. After graduating from The Jagiellonian University in his native Cracow, in 1991, Greg Lozinski trained as interior architect at the Chicago’s Harrington Institute of Interior Design where he received student awards from professional organisations such as The American Institute of Architects and The American Society of Interior Design.

    Servicegebieden
    amsterdam
    Adres
    brouwersgracht 200b
    1013hd Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-206383217 www.lozinskiarchitecten.nl
