My work focusses on discovering new possibilities for existing materials.
I’m fascinated by the way new tools and methods for working with common materials can unveal new hidden qualities and purposes. I believe that a small shift in the way we look at the materials we use can have a maximum result. In my process concept, technique and product develop hand in hand into products. They show new material and design solutions for everyday products.
