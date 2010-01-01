Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
Vroonland
Designer producten in Amsterdam
Overzicht 4Projecten (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Revised furniture, Vroonland Vroonland WoonkamerKrukken, stoelen & zitkussens
    Revised furniture, Vroonland Vroonland WoonkamerTV- & mediameubels
    Revised furniture
    Sjoerd Vroonland, Vroonland Vroonland WoonkamerAccessoires & decoratie
    Sjoerd Vroonland, Vroonland Vroonland WoonkamerAccessoires & decoratie
    Sjoerd Vroonland, Vroonland Vroonland Klassieke gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    +3
    Sjoerd Vroonland
    Bread Paddle, Vroonland Vroonland Industriële keukens
    Bread Paddle, Vroonland Vroonland Industriële keukens
    Bread Paddle, Vroonland Vroonland Industriële keukens
    +6
    Bread Paddle
    ​EXTENSION CHAIR, Vroonland Vroonland Moderne woonkamers
    ​EXTENSION CHAIR, Vroonland Vroonland EetkamerStoelen & banken
    ​EXTENSION CHAIR, Vroonland Vroonland EetkamerServiesgoed & glaswerk
    +15
    ​EXTENSION CHAIR

    The collection of design label Vroonland is reminiscent of authentic design

    treasures – it reflects both what they used to be and what they still are today. The innovative designs are inspired by classic compositions from design history and are created using the materials, techniques and forms that we all know. From the archetypal saddle to the antique clothespin, Vroonland uses the best features of time-honoured design and finds new ways to apply them.

    The strength of the products from Vroonland lies in the encounter between materials. Between framework and lampshade, between table and leg, the materials are uncompromised and the line of work can be clearly seen. Instead of hiding all the technical detailing, the designer focuses on the beauty of structure. The result is as sober as it is poetic and makes the furniture even more engaging.

    In 2010 Sjoerd Vroonland and Arjan Vaandrager started/ founded their design label after their study in Rotterdam. Sjoerd graduated at ArtEZ Academy where he specialised in product design, while Arjan practiced his skills in technology and product development in Gent at HoGent Nature & Technology. Both their visions and knowledge in creativity and technology led them to create fresh and contemporary designs.

    In 2014 the design duo decided that Sjoerd would continue their vision on his own under the name Vroonland. In his new studio in Amsterdam he works on the success stories of his label as well as new designs and interesting projects and collaborations worldwide.

    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Adres
    1054HN Amsterdam
    Nederland
    www.sjoerdvroonland.com
      Add SEO element