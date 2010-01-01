The collection of design label Vroonland is reminiscent of authentic design

treasures – it reflects both what they used to be and what they still are today. The innovative designs are inspired by classic compositions from design history and are created using the materials, techniques and forms that we all know. From the archetypal saddle to the antique clothespin, Vroonland uses the best features of time-honoured design and finds new ways to apply them.

The strength of the products from Vroonland lies in the encounter between materials. Between framework and lampshade, between table and leg, the materials are uncompromised and the line of work can be clearly seen. Instead of hiding all the technical detailing, the designer focuses on the beauty of structure. The result is as sober as it is poetic and makes the furniture even more engaging.

In 2010 Sjoerd Vroonland and Arjan Vaandrager started/ founded their design label after their study in Rotterdam. Sjoerd graduated at ArtEZ Academy where he specialised in product design, while Arjan practiced his skills in technology and product development in Gent at HoGent Nature & Technology. Both their visions and knowledge in creativity and technology led them to create fresh and contemporary designs.

In 2014 the design duo decided that Sjoerd would continue their vision on his own under the name Vroonland. In his new studio in Amsterdam he works on the success stories of his label as well as new designs and interesting projects and collaborations worldwide.