In 2010 Klaas Kuiken graduated from ArtEZ School of Arts in Arnhem (NL).

Klaas Kuiken is a designer, but in his workspace he's more like an inventor or craftsman. These skills give him a different look on materials, techniques and production processes. Klaas Kuiken's works stem from a fascination with the creative process and its influence on the final result.

The programme How It's Made on the Discovery Channel is one of his greatest sources of inspiration. This program sparked a fascination for mass production in Klaas Kuiken. The question 'What does mass production mean for the identity of products?' became a central issue. Can the production process of bulk products also be implemented to create deviating products?

Can a production process give identity to a product? Klaas highlights another side of production; where the other exhibitors dive into production processes, Klaas examines the outcome of these. Klaas explores how the worlds of production and craft can be merged together. This creates processes in which individuality and standardization are converged into one product. Kuiken's work was featured at numerous exhibitions such as the Beijing Design Week, London Fashion Week, ICFF New York, Salone del Mobile Milan, Maison & Objet Paris and Skopje Design Week. Klaas has been nominated for the DOEN Materiaalprijs, Arnhemse Nieuwe and as one of the best student of 2010 according to FRAME.

On a frequent base Klaas is working in collaboration with initiators, fellow-designers and factories which use interesting methods of production. When you are interested in the workproces or products of Klaas, you're welcome to come and take a look in his workshop.